‘Sridevi was awarded Padma Shri by the UPA’: Twitter slams Cong for politicising death, tweet deleted

The official Twitter handle of Congress party posted a tweet mourning the death of Sridevi but also added that she was awarded Padma Shri by the UPA government.

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2018 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Sridevi, who died following a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Saturday, is seen receiving Padma Shri from the then President Pranab Mukherjee at Padma Awards 2013 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Hours after the shocking news of Bollywood actor Sridevi’s death came out, the official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress tweeted about it but with a political twist. Soon, the tweet received a backlash, forcing the party to delete it.

Mourning the death of Sridevi, who died following a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Saturday, Congress tweeted, “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013.”

Reacting to the mention of the fact that “she was awarded Padma Shri by the UPA govt”, social media was abuzz with people slamming Congress for politicising death. Here are some of the reactions: 

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi is best known for her roles in Hindi movies like Sadma, Lamhe, Chandni, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, among several others. She also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

