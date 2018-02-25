‘Sridevi was awarded Padma Shri by the UPA’: Twitter slams Cong for politicising death, tweet deleted

Hours after the shocking news of Bollywood actor Sridevi’s death came out, the official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress tweeted about it but with a political twist. Soon, the tweet received a backlash, forcing the party to delete it.

Mourning the death of Sridevi, who died following a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Saturday, Congress tweeted, “We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013.”

Reacting to the mention of the fact that “she was awarded Padma Shri by the UPA govt”, social media was abuzz with people slamming Congress for politicising death. Here are some of the reactions:

Was that 'by the UPA Govt' really necessary INC, in a condolence message? :( pic.twitter.com/BkgrYEKYCh — Karthik (@beastoftraal) February 25, 2018

Dear @OfficeOfRG you make an award sound like a favour granted. More importantly, #PadmaAwards is an honour given by the country (hence, @rashtrapatibhvn) to its citizen - not by any political party. Shows Congress' sense of entitlement. By this tweet you have insulted #Sridevi — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) February 25, 2018

Also mention, she was born when Nehru was the prime-minister. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 25, 2018

"She Was Awarded The Padma Shri By The UPA Govt In 2013". Are You Serious? Is That Line Even Necessary To Pay Tribute To A Legendary Actress? Please Stop Politicising The Death. You Guys Are Disgrace To Humanity. Shame On You Congress. #Sridevi #RIPSridevihttps://t.co/gdPHFEIWE4 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 25, 2018

How an oldest party of country politicise death of legend #Sridevi .



What is the use of mentioned awarded padmashri during UPA govt.



Sham !!!! https://t.co/Mn1KWAJaez — Parthsarthi Sharma (@pss1987) February 25, 2018

Was that necessary to mention what award she recieved during UPA government. Disgusting. Stop giving political colour to everything. Now don't blame the P.M for her death, because you are the best in that field. #sridevi #RIPSridevi — Joydeep Barooah (@jdbarooah) February 25, 2018

Don't know about the name, but "Awarded padma shri by UPA" will be the 1st sentence written on her gravestone. #Sridevi #Congress https://t.co/FL48wNsPv0 — Mangalya Lakhia (@Mangalyalakhia) February 25, 2018

India must vote for @INCIndia cos Congress/UPA Government gave #Sridevi Padma Awards.



And you stupid People of India thought GOVERNMENT of India conferred the award cos People of India Appreciate her Contribution to Indian Cinema.



Disgusting @INCIndia

Sic/Mental @OfficeOfRG https://t.co/0GJL0JzWxY — Raman (@being_delhite) February 25, 2018

With correction. She was awarded Padma Shri by the Indian government, not the UPA government. No politics in her death please.



Rest in eternal peace, #SRIDEVI. — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) February 25, 2018

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi is best known for her roles in Hindi movies like Sadma, Lamhe, Chandni, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, among several others. She also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

