Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput feels ‘endorphin rush’ from working out at home after gym controversy, see pic

Even as gyms in Mumbai remain shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mira Rajput is sticking to her fitness regime by working out at home.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Mira Rajput is managing to stay fit by working out at home during the coronavirus lockdown.
Though the Maharashtra government has directed all gyms in Mumbai to remain closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is not letting her fitness regime go for a toss. Even as she is in self-isolation, she is working out at home. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her feet in athletic shoes and wrote, “Endorphin rush. #quarantineworkout #stayhome #stayfit #agathome.”

This comes just days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sealed the gym that reportedly flouted the norms by opening exclusively for Shahid and Mira amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday (March 15) evening, Shahid was clicked by a newspaper at the AntiGravity Club in Mumbai, working out in the VIP section. Mira, who also accompanied him, chose to remain in the general workout area.

Yudhishthir Jaising, who co-owns AntiGravity Club, told the publication that Shahid merely came to pick up some equipment and not train. He claimed that Shahid and Mira hung out at the gym as his friends - “just friends chilling on a Sunday evening”. However, the BMC has written to Yudisthir and Shahid for violating a health advisory.

Mira Rajput is working out at home
Mira, who is a mother to three-year-old Misha and one-year-old Zain, shed her pregnancy weight in just a few weeks. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, she was asked the secret behind her weight loss, to which she said, “I REALLY worked hard and still am. Try and be the best version of yourself and stay happy. Work out, eat healthy and have fun.”

Last year, Mira also took the ‘100 days of walking’ challenge and went on sunset walks with her little one, Zain.

Also read: Sanjay Gupta makes use of coronavirus lockdown, writes Shootout 3 The Gangwars of Bombay

Meanwhile, Shahid is home, as the shoot of Jersey in Chandigarh got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.”

