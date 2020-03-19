Sanjay Gupta makes use of coronavirus lockdown, writes Shootout 3 The Gangwars of Bombay

bollywood

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has come up with the best way to make use of the social distancing - he has begun writing the script for the third instalment of his gangster drama, Shootout 3 The Gangwars of Bombay. Shootout at Lokhandwala came out in 2007 and impressed one and all with Vivek Oberoi and featuring in the lead roles.

Sanjay took to Twitter to announce the development. “Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research? SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. You better be worth it,” he wrote.

Now taking my first break from the first writing session of SHOOTOUT 3.

Love this feeling when you begin the scripting journey.

And what makes this one special is @rajatsaroraa

Collaborating with him for the first time and already enjoying his wicked writing. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 18, 2020

Sanjay made the second film, Shootout at Wadala in 2013. It starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut. The film was a success at the box office, firmly establishing the Shootout franchise.

Currently in self isolation, Sanjay has whisked his family away to Khandala (a hill station in Maharashtra). He shared a picture of his son, Shivansh attending an online class, since his school has been shut down in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “This has co-incided with the completion of my film’s (Mumbai Saga) last schedule. These are forced holidays, so I brought my children with their cousins here. We are chilling. They have their schools every morning now from home on their laptops. The situation in Khandala is pretty cool, there’s no panic as such. The place is empty, including the hotels. Shivansh (who’s in the third grade) is very excited about this, meeting his friends online and the entire class being taught by the teacher. It’s a good initiative,” the filmmaker told Hindustan Times in an interview.

His daughter Dalai, who’s in the first grade, is also attending her school online. Sanjay Gupta was shooting for the last schedule of his next, Mumbai Saga. The film stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty and is slated to release on June 19.

