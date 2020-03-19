Kalki Koechlin shares new pic of daughter Sappho as she self-isolates with family during coronavirus outbreak

bollywood

Actor Kalki Koechlin has shared a picture of her daughter Sappho in her crib with her pet dog sleeping close by. Kalki, like many other celebrities, is spending time with family in a circle of love and warmth during coronavirus isolation.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Best friends in isolation #love #family.” In the picture, while baby Sappho is in deep slumber, her pet lies close to the crib, as if keeping a watchful eye on her. Kalki and her Israeli classical pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed a baby girl in February this year. Sappho was born on February 7 by water birthing method.

Speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on latter’s radio show, Kalki had mentioned that her pregnancy was unplanned and she could not believe it at first. “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in,” she said.

After the birth of Sappho, Kalki had taken to Instagram to reveal her daughter’s name. She had written: “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space...Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

With work in the film industry coming to a standstill, many celebrities have been finding innovative ways of staying in isolation and connecting with fans. Some like Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi and Shilpa Shetty are sharing exercise videos, few like Amitabh Bachchan are reciting poems and giving out coronavirus advice, while others like Twinkle Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are sharing quality time with family.

