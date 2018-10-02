Sui Dhaaga box office day 4: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan film earns Rs 43.5 cr, gets Gandhi Jayanti advantage

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s first film together, Sui Dhaga, continues to impress in terms of earnings and with Tuesday being a national holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, its box office collection is expected to get a further boost.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported Sui Dhaaga’s box office collection after four days at the ticket windows: “#SuiDhaaga has a STRONG Day 4... A decline of 15.66% on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1] indicates SOLID HOLD... Big holiday today will boost biz and add to a BIG TOTAL... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: Rs 43.60 cr. India biz.”

#SuiDhaaga has a STRONG Day 4... A decline of 15.66% on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1] indicates SOLID HOLD... Big holiday today will boost biz and add to a BIG TOTAL... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 43.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2018

Bit early to guesstimate the biz of #SuiDhaaga on a national holiday [today]... A big holiday ensures enhanced footfalls and in this case, a double digit total is a certainty... Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2018

He also reported that the collection is expected to soar today. “Bit early to guesstimate the biz of #SuiDhaaga on a national holiday [today]... A big holiday ensures enhanced footfalls and in this case, a double digit total is a certainty... Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured,” wrote Adarsh.

The film directed by Sharat Katariya is the story of a small-town couple Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Varun Dhawan) who embark upon a difficult journey to establish their own company in order to earn a respectable livelihood.

The other Bollywood release of the week was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. The film has comedian Sunil Grover in a prominent role who has been appreciated by the critics for his performance. However, the film is facing a tough time at the box-office.

#Pataakha remains very steady [Day 4 is better than Day 1]... An upturn in biz is on the cards today [Day 5] due to the national holiday... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2018

Pataakha had shown a slight improvement on Sunday with collections of just Rs 1.75 crore but dipped to around Rs 80 lakh on Monday, which is equal to its opening day collections. Talking about the performance of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pataakha remains very steady [Day 4 is better than Day 1]... An upturn in biz is on the cards today [Day 5] due to the national holiday... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.99 cr. India biz.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree continues to find takers at the ticket counters. It has now recorded the tenth highest fourth week collection of all time with the earning of around Rs 9.31 crore in the week gone by.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 14:09 IST