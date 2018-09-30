Today in New Delhi, India
Sui Dhaaga box office day 2: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma’s film zooms ahead of Pataakha, crosses Rs 20 cr mark

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2018 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the film Sui Dhaaga.

Director Sharat Katariya’s latest film, the Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga, witnessed a huge jump in box office numbers on Saturday. The film added to Friday’s Rs 8.3 crore with another Rs 12 crore, taking its two-day total to over Rs 20 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s target audience — families — turned out in droves in metros and the ‘mass belt’. He also predicted that the film’s numbers will only keep increasing on Sunday through October 2, which is Gandhi Jayanti.

By comparison, Varun’s previous film, October, had opened to Rs 4.2 crore and Anushka’s home production, Pari, opened to Rs 4.36 crore.

Sui Dhaaga’s strong opening numbers are yet another win for Varun, who is riding on a wave of success for the past few years, even after risking different kinds of roles and stepping outside his comfort zone.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj’s heartland satire, Pataakha, also witnessed slight growth on day 2, with earnings of Rs 1.4 crore. The film’s two-day total now stands at Rs 2.3 crore. It should be noted that while Sui Dhaaga is playing in approximately 2500 screens across the country, Pataakha has been released in 875 screens.

Both films have received mixed-to-positive reviews. The Hindustan Times, awarding Pataakha four stars out of five, called the film, ‘colourful, noisy and dazzling’. Giving Sui Dhaaga two stars out of five, the HT review noted that the film ‘feels machine-made.’

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:06 IST

