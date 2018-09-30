Sui Dhaaga box office day 2: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma’s film zooms ahead of Pataakha, crosses Rs 20 cr mark

Director Sharat Katariya’s latest film, the Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga, witnessed a huge jump in box office numbers on Saturday. The film added to Friday’s Rs 8.3 crore with another Rs 12 crore, taking its two-day total to over Rs 20 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s target audience — families — turned out in droves in metros and the ‘mass belt’. He also predicted that the film’s numbers will only keep increasing on Sunday through October 2, which is Gandhi Jayanti.

#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

By comparison, Varun’s previous film, October, had opened to Rs 4.2 crore and Anushka’s home production, Pari, opened to Rs 4.36 crore.

Sui Dhaaga’s strong opening numbers are yet another win for Varun, who is riding on a wave of success for the past few years, even after risking different kinds of roles and stepping outside his comfort zone.

#Pataakha shows positive trending on Day 2, but needs to recover lost ground by maintaining a strong momentum on Day 3 and subsequent days... Will get advantage of holiday on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 2.30 cr [875 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj’s heartland satire, Pataakha, also witnessed slight growth on day 2, with earnings of Rs 1.4 crore. The film’s two-day total now stands at Rs 2.3 crore. It should be noted that while Sui Dhaaga is playing in approximately 2500 screens across the country, Pataakha has been released in 875 screens.

Both films have received mixed-to-positive reviews. The Hindustan Times, awarding Pataakha four stars out of five, called the film, ‘colourful, noisy and dazzling’. Giving Sui Dhaaga two stars out of five, the HT review noted that the film ‘feels machine-made.’

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:06 IST