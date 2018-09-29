Sui Dhaaga box office day 1: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma’s film drives a needle through Pataakha, makes Rs 8.3 crore

Sui Dhaaga, the new film starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma as a small-town couple, is off to a good start at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film opened to a healthy Rs 8.3 crore on Friday.

Adarsh theorised that the Asia Cup final could have dented the film’s box office, but predicted that the film would show a big jump over the weekend and continue to do well till October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The Rs 8.3 crore opening day gross is better than actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s last starring efforts. Varun’s previous film, October, had opened to Rs 4.2 crore and Anushka’s home production, Pari, opened to Rs 4.36 crore.

However, Varun’s box office pull remains strong. He has appeared in blockbusters such as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Judwaa 2. Meanwhile, Anushka’s last role was in Sanju, which has made over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

In other news, Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, continued its unbelievable run, despite competition and a loss of screens. The film has made Rs 123 crore so far. This weekend’s other release, director Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, opened to Rs 90 lakhs on Friday in approximately 875 screens. By comparison, Sui Dhaaga had released in 2500 screens.

#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

Reviews for both Pataakha and Sui Dhaaga have been mixed-to-positive. The Hindustan Times, awarding Pataakha four stars out of five, called the film, ‘colourful, noisy and dazzling’. And giving Sui Dhaaga two stars out of five, the HT review noted that the film ‘feels machine-made.’

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 13:35 IST