Anushka Sharma’s traditional looks from her latest film, Sui Dhaaga promotions is perfect for the upcoming festive season

After blowing us away for over a month, Anushka Sharma’s stylish Sui Dhaaga promotions have almost come to an end. The Anushka and Varun Dhawan-starrer releases on Friday.

Anushka’s stylist, Allia Al Rufai, must have had festive fashion on her mind, as nearly half of Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga press appearances featured a saree or kurta set ideal as pre-wedding and special occasion wear. Ultra-feminine to bohemian and daring, Anushka’s outfits run the gamut, whether you’re a pastels enthusiast or a bolder bride-to-be drawn to glamorous, opulent fabrics. We were also treated to plenty of Sabyasachi ensembles — in both minimal and ornate styles — and one thing’s for sure, if you’re a modern bride looking to make a statement, you cannot miss these elegantly sexy looks seen on Anushka.

Dear bride-to-be, your engagement, cocktail party, sangeet or mehendi dress should feel fun, movable, maybe even a little bit sexy. It’s still a special day, but it’s not the special day just yet — so loosen up and wear what you like. Go for a silhouette that speaks to your signature style. You may be channeling a princess when you tie the knot in a richly-embroidered, extravagant designer lehenga, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a statement in a modern-meets-traditional sharara set the night before.

Read on for eight Anushka Sharma looks that fit the bill. They may not all be very bridal, but there’s no doubt that when you’re wearing one of these, everyone will know you’re the bride:)

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 14:30 IST