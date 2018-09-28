Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga: So proud my love, he says

Virat Kohli on Friday tweeted his reaction to wife Anushka Sharma’s new film, Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The cricketer wrote that he’d now seen the film twice and that he’d loved it more the second time. “What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast,” he wrote.

Virat praised actor Varun Dhawan’s character, the mild-mannered tailor Mauji, but singled out Anushka’s performance as Mamta. Her “ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful” stole Virat’s heart. “So proud, my love,” he wrote.

Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love ❤😍 @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya, tells the story of a small town couple who decide to start their own tailoring business despite huge obstacles. Varun plays the perpetually happy Mauji and Anushka plays Mamta, his long-suffering wife. The trailer shows Mauji as a salesman at a shop that sells sewing machines. He is unable to find work as a tailor and therefore has to suffer the whims of his master and employer. Mamta hates watching him get humiliated all the time and wants him to start working on his own. Together, they fight for respect and starting a business that they can call their own.

Virat and Anushka were spotted at a special screening for the film in Mumbai. Check out pictures here.

The film received some timely free publicity when memes of Anushka Sharma weeping went viral. The marketing also ramped up with the Sui Dhaaga challenge, in which several stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others attempted to thread a needle.

In a recent interview to PTI, Varun said, “I approach even my fictional characters as biopic characters. I am playing a tailor in Sui Dhaga. It’s not based on a particular person but it’s based on my observations of common people and how they go to work.” Sui Dhaaga releases in theatres on Friday, September 28.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 09:26 IST