Sumeet Vyas takes an afternoon nap with newborn son Ved, mom Ekta Kaul shares baby's first pic

Sumeet Vyas takes an afternoon nap with newborn son Ved, mom Ekta Kaul shares baby’s first pic

A new picture shows Sumeet Vyas enjoying a nap with his son on Monday afternoon. Check out their pic.

bollywood Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed Ved into their lives last week.
Actor and model Ekta Kaul has shared the first picture of her newborn son Ved. The photo shows Ved taking an afternoon nap with his dad and actor Sumeet Vyas.

Ekta shared the picture on her Instagram Stories on Monday. In it, the baby can be seen snoozing while swaddled in a blanket and resting on a tiny bed. Next to him, Sumeet is also seen taking a nap. Ekta called Sumeet ‘#1 dad’ in the picture. 

Sumeet and Ekta welcomed their first child last week. He shared the news in a post on Twitter on Thursday. The actor said they have named their newborn Ved.

Sumeet Vyas napping with his son.
“It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche... Smothering the child every few minutes,” he tweeted. Ekta had announced her pregnancy in April by uploading a picture where Sumeet is kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump.

In an interview last month, Sumeet had told PTI that the lessons from the current nationwide lockdown and the way human beings will have to rethink their lives will help him in his journey of becoming a father. “If we are not able to learn lessons from this lockdown as human beings, then this would be a failed exercise. This has happened for a reason, spend time with each other, ourselves, question how we went about things.

“How we wanted to consume everything nature had to offer without anything to give in return. That’s the biggest lesson that I’m learning. I’m sure that’ll help me as a parent when I move on to that journey,” Sumeet had said.

