Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 09:13 IST

Actor Sonu Sood has emerged as an unlikely hero for thousands of stranded migrants with little to no savings amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he has been arranging buses and even flights for them to return home. On Sunday, the actor met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree.

The news and a picture of the meeting was shared by Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter. “This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he added, “The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people.”

This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together. pic.twitter.com/NrSPJnoTQ6 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during covid relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2020

Sonu replied, “Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families.” Responding to Aaditya’s tweet about ‘misunderstandings’, he wrote, “Humanity is above all.”

Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families. https://t.co/nNpAcPYwOI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

Humanity is above all. 🙏 https://t.co/XbzRG7KB8m — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

The ‘misunderstandings’ being referred to were perhaps Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s recent comments on Sonu. In his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was helping Sonu from behind the scenes and that he was a prospective star campaigner for the party.

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and in a recent tweet, said that everything he was doing was ‘straight from the heart’. He wrote, “My journey with my migrant brothers & sisters has been the most special one. It’s straight from the heart.Right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari whenever anyone tried to reach me, I’ve put all my efforts to help them reunite with their families & will continue to do so.”

