Sonu Sood becomes relationship guru as couple fights, seeks help: ‘Promise to take you out on dinner if you stay together’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:23 IST

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been a messiah for poor migrants, helping them reach home amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, took upon the role of a relationship guide. It happened when a couple, apparently on the verge of divorce, approached him. Sonu, as usual, had the sweetest of responses.

A user tagged Sonu and tweeted, “SonuSood dear sir I m in Assam Guwhati Want to go haryana rewari my own town no work after lockdown suffering with so many issue even fighting with wife now both decide to take divorce pls mange and send me from Guwhati to Delhi I would be thankful for whole life.”

Responding to him, Sonu wrote, “Hey.. pls don’t fight Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together.”

Hey.. pls don’t fight🙏 Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together ❤️❣️ https://t.co/UgjPD1wLrI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

Sonu has been extensively responding to tweets as people are also approaching him through social media for help to get them back to their native places. He recently said, “You are only successful if you are able to help someone, otherwise you are not successful.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to direct Aparajita Ayodhya, a film on Ayodhya verdict

As per an Economic Times report, Sonu has already helped 21,000 migrants get back to their homes. The actor told the daily, “I had no formula on how to help them, but there was this intention that I will not let these migrants walk home. We started by sending some hundreds home but now I am determined not to stop until the last mi-grant on the road has reached home.”

Meanwhile, Sonu also announced that he and his team provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga made its way to Mumbai. The cyclone spared India’s financial capital, which is already reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, after it made landfall near adjoining Alibaug on Wednesday, June 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more