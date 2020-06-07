Kangana Ranaut to direct Aparajita Ayodhya, a film on Ayodhya verdict

bollywood

Months after announcing a film on Ayodhya under her banner, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has now confirmed that she will also direct the film. Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Aparajitha Ayodhya is about the Ram Mandir dispute and court case.

Confirming the news, Kangana said in a statement, “The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.”

Earlier, Kangana took upon the director’s role for her ambitious historical drama, Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, in which she also played the lead.

“It does not make me nervous. It’s tougher when you have to carry forward someone else’s vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it’s gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought,” Kangana added.

Kangana might not be seen starring in the film as she wants her focus entirely to be on being a filmmaker for the film. “I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it’s not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity,” she said.

Just days after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi dispute, Kangana had announced that she’d produce a film on the issue. “The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the ’80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India,” Kangana had said.

