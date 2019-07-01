Sunaina Roshan’s alleged boyfriend Ruhail Amin dismisses report saying he’s married, calls it ‘gibberish’

Days after a report claimed that mediaperson Ruhail Amin, who is allegedly in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan, is married and has children, he has dismissed it as ‘gossip journalism’ and ‘gibberish’. In the said report that appeared on Bollywood Hungama, a source claiming to be close to the Roshans was quoted as saying that Amin was reportedly married.

Ruhail wrote on Twitter, “Fictional pieces floating around my personal life are dumbed down versions of gossip journalism. I would like the so called “family source” who calls me “chap” for some strange reason to come out in the open and substantiate this gibberish. Will you?”

Fictional pieces floating around my personal life are dumbed down versions of gossip journalism. I would like the so called "family source" who calls me "chap" for some strange reason to come out in the open and substantiate this gibberish. Will you? — Ruhail (@RenAameen) June 28, 2019

The report quoted the source as saying, “This chap whom Sunaina is seeing is apparently married and has children. That’s why Guddu and Pinky (Rakesh Roshan and wife) are going nuts. Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don’t want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner.”

Ruhail had earlier told News18, “Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words. Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset.”

“This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for,” he added.

Sunaina had claimed in tweets and interviews that her father Rakesh Roshan had hit her because she is in love with a Muslim man; she had also said that Hrithik has not stood by her. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli had written in her tweets that Sunaina had allegedly approached them for help. Rangoli had later said that Sunaina’s phone was switched off and she feared that Roshans may harm her.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 15:06 IST