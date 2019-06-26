Hrithik Roshan’s parents concerned Sunaina may make a ‘marital mistake’, worried about marital status of Ruhail Amin: report

The ongoing controversy around Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina and her love life has deepened. Sunaina, 47, has claimed in tweets and interviews that she is in love with a journalist, Ruhail Amin, and her family is persecuting her because he is Muslim. She has alleged that father Rakesh Roshan has hit her while brother Hrithik has refused to stand by her.

However, a new report has now claimed that the man in question is married and the Roshan family is worried that he is not acknowledging Sunaina. A Bollywoodhungama report quoted a close friend of the Roshan family as saying, “This chap whom Sunaina is seeing is apparently married and has children. That’s why Guddu and Pinky (Rakesh Roshan and his wife) are going nuts. Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don’t want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner.”

“I have nothing to say what is going on,” Ruhail told Kashmir Life a few days ago, “Bollywood is a trivial place where people can write anything.”

Earlier, speaking to News18, Amin said he was being profiled due to his religion. “Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words. Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset,” he said in an interview to News 18, adding, “This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for.”

He had also said that “everyone can see the irony,” when pointed out that Hrithik was once married to Sussanne Khan. Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli has also been tweeting about Sunaina, claiming she has been calling her actor sister for help. “For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn’t only hit her but sadate her as well. Feeling helpless don’t know what to do,” Rangoli had alleged.

For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn’t only hit her but sadate her as well. Feeling helpless don’t know what to do. https://t.co/Tka0LPKpqI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 25, 2019

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Rangoli had revealed, “A man who cn hit his own grown up daughtr,a brother who hs no spine 2 keep his words,such shameless people,no matter wt the issue is u cant hit her or stop her frm meeting her friends cos dey r Muslims, hope she takes legal action against these criminals.”

“I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her...so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off.” she added. Rangoli’s tweets came a day after Sunaina, Hrithik’s sister, tweeted her support for Kangana and said that she is “living in hell”.

