Jabariya Jodi trailer: Sidharth Malhotra abducts grooms for forced marriages, Parineeti Chopra abducts him. Watch

Jabariya Jodi trailer, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, is out and seems to be an entertaining affair. Sidharth plays Abhay Singh, a man who abducts dowry-hungry grooms and forces them to marry without any money exchanging hands. However, things come a full circle when he is himself abducted by Parineeti Chopra’s character, Babli.

Jabariya Jodi is said to be based on the concept of forced marriages, which was prevalent in Bihar till a few years ago. Commonly referred to as ‘Pakadwa vivah’, it is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced into marriage. While an arranged marriage is for the bravehearts, love marriage is for the lucky ones; the third kind of marriage - jabariya vyaah, is for the greedy - abduct the groom if he asks for dowry.

While Parineeti tries to own the situation with her Bihari accent, Sidharth turns into a local tobacco-chewing goon in the film. It also features a glimpse of the hit Punjabi number Thekeya Te Nit Kharke.

Jabariya Jodi trailer was launched amid much fanfare as Parineeti and Siddharth arrived with a band as well as a baaraat and a tied-up groom. The two grooved to hit music ahead of the event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra arrive at Jabariya Jodi trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra shake a leg at Jabariya Jodi trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, makers released the motion poster of the film, which has a quirky vibe to it. It features the main leads dressed up in vibrant ethnic outfits, posing together in the backdrop of a wedding set-up.

The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjai Mishra, Sheeba Chddha, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Ruslaan Mumtaz. Elli Avram and Alankrita Sahai will reportedly have special dance numbers in the film. The film has been shot in several locations in north India including Lucknow, Barabanki and Raebareli.

This is Sidharth and Parineeti’s second film together. Their earlier film Hasee Toh Phasee, which released in 2014, was a hit. While Parineeti played a small but prominent role in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Sidharth was last seen in 2018 film Aiyaary.

Directed by debutant director Prashant Singh, the film is set to hit theatres on August 2.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 13:52 IST