Jabariya Jodi: Parineeti Chopra teams up with Sidharth Malhotra for a surprise wedding, see first motion poster

Announcing the date for the trailer release of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidhjarth Malhotra shared a motion picture of the film on Instagram, teasing fans with their characters.

As Parineeti, clad in a traditional yellow salwar-suit and Sidharth — clad in red and yellow jacket — team up, the foreground shows a man dressed as a groom, with his face hidden behind the ‘sehra’ (traditional headgear). The groom has a tag of ‘dulha no 46’ hanging by his neck and is tied to a chair. Sidharth is heard asking ‘Surprise party sune ho?’ and Parineeti joins in: “E surprise saadi hai”.

Also read: Article 15 movie review: Ayushmann hunts for inconvenient truths

Sharing the motion poster, the actors wrote, “2 deewane 1 nishana Dulhe ko pakadwana! Save the Date #JabariyaJodi trailer out in 2 days.”

This is the second time that Parineeti and Sidharth are coming together for a film —they were earlier seen in Hasee Toh Phasee. The actors announced the film on August 10 last year on social media. “Surprise Party Sune ho ? ...yeh surprise shaadi hai ! Excited to announce my next film #JabariyaJodi with @parineetichopra @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaileshRSingh @KarmaMediaEnt @balajimotionpic.”

The film is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced into marriage to avoid dowry.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor had shared that the cast had begun the shoot for the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST