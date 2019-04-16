Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra wrap up Jabariya Jodi with a special video. Watch

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres, as the team has wrapped up the film’s shoot. Sidharth announced the film’s wrap on his Instagram account by sharing a small clip, featuring the team celebrating the wrap along with the release date in the end.

He captioned the post as, “The crazy journey of #JabariyaJodi comes to an end! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their endless support. Can’t wait for you guys to watch the film in cinemas on 12th July 2019.”

The shooting for the upcoming rom-com had begun on August 20, 2018. Some pictures featuring the duo had released earlier which showed them in a desi avatar.

This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee. The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The Pakadwa vivah is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced into marriage.

The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Meanwhile, Parineeti last appeared in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar and will be next seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in ‘Marjaavan’ opposite ‘Ek Villain’ co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

