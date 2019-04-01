Parineeti Chopra reacts to distasteful article on Pariyanka-Nick wedding, says ‘it was absolutely fake and crap’

Last year, in December, Priyanka Chopra Jonas married American singer-actor Nick Jonas in a dream wedding in Jodhpur. And two days later, a New York magazine hit out at her in a distasteful article that was carried by the magazine’s portal, The Cut. After widespread criticism, the publication had to take down the article. Ask Priyanka’s sister, Parineeti about it and she says: All I will say is that it was a terrible article. But whatever my reaction was remains between us [family]. I don’t need to say it as it’s not for public consumption.”

But at that moment, was she angry about it? “Honestly, I don’t really get angry as it’s not a part of my genetic built. Main kisi se zyaada argue bhi nahi kar sakti hoon. Even if I fight with someone — which hardly happens — it will be more on the emotional side. I am not that kind of a person, who will get angry and walk away. As for that article, like I said, public karna hota toh main tweet kar deti but it was very personal. But clearly, they were wrong because they removed it. And the whole world retaliated as everyone could see that it was absolutely fake and crap,” she says.

Also read: New Game of Thrones promos show Jon Snow and Arya Stark’s reunion and more. Watch here

What Parineeti would rather remember are “beautiful memories” of the wedding. “Nick was really invested in everything, including the traditional jutaa-chhupai. I think more than the value of the gifts, it was the surprise element that floored all of us. So, we were supposed to take Nick by surprise but he was the one who surprised us. He was fully prepared for everything. He gave gifts to each and every one. I was also the bridesmaid in the English wedding. I don’t want to talk about the gifts but Nick has given all of us beautiful memories,” says the actor.

Talking about work, Parineeti – after tasting big success with Kesari – has a packed line up ahead. “I have Jabariya Jodi coming up that will be followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF). I have wrapped up the shoot of SAPF but I have still 8-10 days’ work left on Jabariya. We are almost done with it though. Plus, I am really excited to start shooting for my other interesting projects [Saina Nehwal biopic and Bhuj: The Pride of India]. So, I feel it will be great 2019,” she says.

Interestingly, Kesari has been Parineeti’s 10th film, after she made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). But the actor feels she is still learning the ways of the industry. “Every day, you have to adapt to things that are thrown at you so you keep getting better and better. So, you may feel that yeh paintra chalta hai, yaa woh cheez kaam karegi. And then you realise that it’s a lot of people management as people are moody, volatile and change all the time. So you can’t even apply one template to everyone,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 17:10 IST