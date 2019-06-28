Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg in Marjaavaan

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Nushrat Bharucha has been roped in for a song in the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan.Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter by sharing a snap from the song, which is composed by Honey Singh.

The actor was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety along with Kartik Aryan and Sunny Singh the film was directed by Luv Ranjan. The same cast was last seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which was also directed by Luv Ranjan.

In the dim-lit still, Malhotra and Bharucha are seen sporting edgy attires while posing with background dancers behind them.“Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan... The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat... Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 2 Oct 2019 release,” he tweeted.

The first look poster of the film, which will also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, was unveiled last year, and its tagline “Ishq mein marenge bhi, maarenge bhi,” hints at the film being a feisty love story.Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie will see Sidharth sharing screen space with Riteish for the second time after Ek Villain in 2014.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Student of the Year 2 also starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra. Marjawan is set to hit the theaters on October 2.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 13:02 IST