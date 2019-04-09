Nushrat Bharucha goes sky diving in Australia, says ‘I felt I was flying’

Actor Nushrat Bharucha, who delivered a massive hit with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, is busy enjoying a vacation in Australia. The actor on Tuesday shared a video in which she can be seen in the airplane, all set to try sky diving.

Nushrat jumps from the plane with her instructer strapped to her. As they approach the ground in great speed, Nushrat looks scared for a few moments. Soon, the parachute opens up and they start to glide in the air, followed by a gentle touchdown.

Speaking about the experience, Nushrat told Mumbai Mirror, “My instructor kept urging me to rid my mind of the fear, but till the parachute opened, I was just telling myself to breathe in and breathe out. Then, suddenly, I was gliding, over the sea and the beach. What an amazing sight! I felt I was flying.” The report adds that she jumped from a height of 15,000 feet.

Nushrat, who did not have any other release in 2018 barring Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will begin shooting for Turram Khan, in which she reunites with actor Rajkkumar Rao. They previously worked together Ekta Kapoor’s production Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. She will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl.

Also read | Avengers Endgame new clip: Captain Marvel reveals why she didn’t fight against Thanos in Infinity War. Watch

Nushrat made her acting debut in a film called Jai Santoshi Maa (2006) which sank without a trace. She later appeared in Love Sex Aur Dhokha but it was not until Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, that she got noticed. She followed it up with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015, with few films in between. But it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which catapulted her into the Bollywood mainstream.

Speaking to Exhibit Magazine, she had said, “Life has changed immensely actually. I’m busier, I’m doing more work, people love me more, I have a certain market that I have created. To create a space in an already competitive and crowded industry, is honestly something I didn’t really think could have been achieved by me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 17:17 IST