Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law counters Rhea Chakraborty’s claims: ‘5 times my wife left me behind to be with her brother’

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:22 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has penned a blog to illustrate how close the actor’s family was. The blog appears to be a response to actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that the family had a strained relationship.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has filed an abetment to suicide FIR against Rhea and the case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau have also launched separate investigations in the case.

Vishal wrote in a blog titled ‘Five times my wife left me behind in America to be with her brother’, that even though it sounds like he is complaining, he is really writing the blog in ‘appreciation of the strength of the Singh Rajput family bond I have seen over the years’. He is married to Sushant’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

He then goes on to illustrate those five occasions, starting from 2014. Talking about how Shweta brought forward her visit to India that year after she got to know that a family function was being organized and Sushant will be attending, he wrote, “She cancelled her summer ticket and rushed to India at short notice. I joined her next month in June with my daughter and spent some quality time with Sushant as well.”

He said that she again visited Sushant in Ranchi in 2015 where he was shooting for the MS Dhoni biopic. “In 2016, it was decided that the entire Singh Rajput family would watch the movie MS Dhoni together. Again at very short notice, Shweta made a 3-day trip from the US to India, just to watch the movie together as a family and celebrate Sushant’s success. She spent 2-days flying and 3-days in India with the entire family. Can you imagine the jetlag?”

Shweta also tweeted, “It was Oct of 2016,Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre.I was so proud of him & so excited that I took the first plane I got, to reach India and celebrate Bhai’s success together Red heart#MissUBhai #GodGiveMeTheStrength.” He said in 2017 he could join the family along with Shweta.

It was Oct of 2016,Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre.I was so proud of him & so excited that I took the first plane I got, to reach India and celebrate Bhai’s success together ❤️#MissUBhai #GodGiveMeTheStrength pic.twitter.com/cKE9EKlzd0 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 3, 2020

Talking about a visit she made to Chandigarh in 2020 on short notice, he says it was held ‘under such circumstances’ that she didn’t even get to meet Sushant. “It’s sad that she won’t be making such trips anymore (the happy ones, prior to 2019) because the shining star of the family is gone. How many families can claim such dedication and it hurts me when aspersions are cast on a wonderful family like Sushant’s. My wife is a married professional businesswoman living in the US with two kids (it’s a very busy lifestyle) but she prioritized to be with her family when the family needed her, despite all the limitations. Such is the Singh Rajput family,” he wrote.

Rhea had said in her interviews that the family had a difficult relationship and would often end up fighting even when they met. She had also claimed that they were aware of Sushant’s mental health.