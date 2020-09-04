Sushant Singh Rajput was close to his mother, not his father; didn’t believe his illness could be cured: Susan Walker to Mumbai Police

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 06:46 IST

Susan Walker, the psychotherapist who was treating Sushant Singh Rajput, told the Mumbai Police that the actor had being medicated for anxiety ‘when he was young’. Sushant died on June 14 and Susan has gone on record to say that, in her professional opinion, the actor was suffering from bipolar disorder.

Her statement to the Mumbai Police was accessed by India Today. In it, she had said that Sushant’s illness had worsened over the years, and that he was convinced that he could never be cured. Sushant was aware of his condition, she said, because he’d received treatment for anxiety when he was young. His condiction had deteriorated in 2013-14, which is when he is also said to have consulted professionals about it, according to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Susan said in her statement, “His anxiety had increased a lot in 2013-14. When he was young, he had taken Adderall medicine, twice every week to increase his concentration, as a treatment of ADHD. He was very shy. Hence, his peers used to tease him. When he was 15 -16 years old, his mother had passed away due to panic attack. According to what he told me, he was very close to his mother. After her death, he was close to his sister, but I found him not close to his father. Mr Sushant Singh discussed about space, astronomy and physics.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput had suicidal thoughts in 2019, according to Rhea Chakraborty: Susan Walker to Mumbai Police

She said that after her first meeting with him, Sushant appeared to be extremely anxious. “Taking a scale of 1 to 10 for anxiety, his mental condition had reached 9,” she said.

Based on her conversations with Rhea, the psychotherapist said that she felt Rhea was taking great care of Sushant, but that he was negligent about his illness. She said that in June, Rhea had reached out to her to tell her that Sushant had once again stopped taking medicines, and that his mental health was deteriorating. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, in a Wednesday press conference had said that the actor’s family was aware of his anxiety attacks, but did not believe that he had depression. Sushant’s family has so far hesitated to accept that the actor was suffering from any kind of mental health issues, and continues to allege that he was driven to suicide because Rhea drugged him, isolated him, and stole his money.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more