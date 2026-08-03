Fishing trip turns fatal: 17-year-old drowns in Nalasopara lake despite ban

MUMBAI: A fishing outing took a fatal turn after a 17-year-old boy drowned while trying to catch fish in Nagla Lake in Nalasopara East on Sunday afternoon, despite a prohibition on entering waterbodies in the region amid heavy rainfall.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Ibrahim, 17, a resident of Gala Nagar in Nalasopara East. His body had not been recovered till late Sunday evening, with the fire brigade and rescue teams continuing an intensive search operation.

According to officials, Sohel had gone to Nagla Lake, located in the Gala Nagar-Narayan Nagar area, with a group of friends at around 3pm to catch fish. During the outing, he allegedly entered the water after the fishing rod was shaky and was swept away in the swollen water.

Upon receiving information, fire brigade personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, which continued till late evening.

The incident occurred despite the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police having prohibited swimming and entering waterbodies in the region as a precautionary measure during the monsoon, when lakes and ponds become deeper and more dangerous due to rising water levels.

The drowning has sparked outrage among local residents, corporators and public representatives, who accused the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) of failing to secure the lake despite repeated warnings. They alleged that the civic body ignored longstanding demands to install protective barriers, warning boards and other safety measures around Nagla Lake to prevent such accidents. Residents claimed the absence of adequate safety infrastructure has made the lake a recurring hazard, particularly for children and teenagers who frequent the area.