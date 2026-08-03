MUMBAI: A man was rescued after he fell into an open, mud-filled drain in Nalasopara East on Saturday, a mishap that raised fresh concerns over unsafe road conditions in parts of the Vasai-Virar region during the monsoon. Pedestrian falls into open slush-covered drain in Nalasopara

CCTV recordings of the incident showed the pedestrian walking along a rain-soaked stretch before suddenly disappearing into a deep drain obscured by stagnant water and slush. The incident took place at Wakanpada at around 3.30 pm.

Local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the man identified as Mohammed Ansari (34). He was rushed to the hospital, after which the Nalasopara police registered an accident report.

Residents said the accident occurred on the road linking Nalasopara railway station with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway where pipeline-laying work is currently underway. They alleged that the prolonged excavation, waterlogging and the absence of adequate safety measures had rendered several portions of the road hazardous for commuters.

According to locals, open drains, deep trenches and muddy surfaces have become a common sight in Wakanpada and the adjoining Dhaniv area. They claimed that a lack of barricades, warning signs and protective covers had resulted in frequent mishaps, particularly affecting pedestrians, schoolchildren, senior citizens and riders of two-wheelers.

The locality falls under the Boisar assembly constituency. Residents have urged the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) to expedite restoration work and install proper safety measures, warning that unless urgent action is taken, more serious accidents could occur during the monsoon.

Social activist Vivek Tiwari has launched a poster campaign demanding the resignation of municipal engineer Pradeep Pachange over the city’s deteriorating roads. “The roads have been in a poor state for years,” said Tiwari. “Repairs are just temporary and there is no accountability.”