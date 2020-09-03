e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput billboards removed in US for ‘smear campaign’ against Rhea Chakraborty, his sister calls it work of ‘paid PR’

Sushant Singh Rajput billboards removed in US for ‘smear campaign’ against Rhea Chakraborty, his sister calls it work of ‘paid PR’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan accounts have been putting up his face on hoardings and billboards in United States, demanding justice for the actor. However, as per e-mails shared by his sister, a company decided to pull the hoardings down.

bollywood Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Singh Kirti had been sharing photos of billboards featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.
Shweta Singh Kirti had been sharing photos of billboards featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

A US media company has decided to take down their billboards demanding justice in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The company, as per an e-mail conversation shared by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, believes that the campaign is trying malign the ‘woman associated with Sushant’.

Shweta took to Twitter and Instagram to share screenshots of the e-mails. She said it is a ‘PR’ exercise to derail the campaign. “It seems the paid PR has it’s reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR,” she wrote.

 

In the e-mail, the company wrote, “The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman that is “associated” with Sushant. (Company name redacted) is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given a refund for the days remaining. Thank you.” It is not known if the conversation is between Shweta and the company or a fan of Sushant’s who organised funds for the billboards.

 

Also read: Happy birthday Vivek Oberoi: Did you know he was considered too good-looking for Company, stayed in slums to convince Ram Gopal Varma?

The reply to the company’s mail read, “Okay In that case, I will be expecting a full reimbursement for the week of September 1-6. Additionally, I assume you are willing to go on record with this statement. as I will be required to share it with my donors as an explanation for why the billboard is no longer up. Thanks.”

Shweta has been posting pictures of billboards from New Jersey, Mississippi and Chicago, featuring Sushant’s pictures and demanding justice for him. The billboards were put up by Sushant’s fan accounts on social media.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) to investigate the case related to the actor’s death. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR in Patna against actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide. The case is currently also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In