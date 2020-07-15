Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers late actor a month after his death: ‘Your presence is still felt so strongly’

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a happy picture with the late actor on his one-month death anniversary on Tuesday. The Sonchiriya actor died by suicide on June 14.

Sharing a selfie which shows them flashing big smiles for the camera, she wrote, “It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai . Hope u always stay eternally happy.”

Several of her followers also joined her in remembering the actor and grieving over the loss. A fan wrote, “The brightest star in the galaxy he ever so admired.” Another commented, “Can’t even begin to imagine what y’all must be going through... may sushant just get justice!” One more wrote, “It’s so difficult to move on.”

Several other close friends and colleagues had shared heartbreaking posts as they missed the actor. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had penned an open letter to the late actor, talking about how the two will remain “eternally connected.”

She’d written, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist” with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

“You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you,” she had added.

Mukesh Chhabra, director of his last film Dil Bechara, had shared several behind the scene pictures from the making of the film on Instagram. He wrote, “Ek mahina ho gaya aaj...ab to kabhi phone bhi nahi aayega tera (It has been a month today....now I will never get a call from you).”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

