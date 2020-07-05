e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares his motivational message for her in a handwritten card. See pic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares his motivational message for her in a handwritten card. See pic

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has shared a handwritten card which the late actor wrote to her some time back.

bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a memory on Instagram.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares a memory on Instagram.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a handwritten card the late actor had given her some time back. It bears a motivational message written by Sushant.

Shweta shared the picture of the card on Instagram with a few heart emojis. The message reads, “‘She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant.” Shweta had earlier shared the card along with a heartfelt note on Facebook, which she later deleted.

Hindustantimes

Shweta had recently shared a throwback picture of Sushant with her daughter and captioned it, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu #sushantsinghrajput.” A few days ago, Shweta had shared a picture from their Patna home along with a goodbye note. “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput,” she’d written.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was 34 and suffering from depression. The police have been questioning several of his close friends, colleagues and industry members in relation to his death. The statements of at least 29 people have been recorded in connection with the case.

Also read: When Sushant Singh Rajput recreated DDLJ scene with Sara Ali Khan, impressed Salman Khan. Watch

His family had recently shared a statement on his 13th day of his death, in which they bid an emotional goodbye to the late actor along with a few announcements in his memory. The statement stated that the family intends to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers, it read. The Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) will also be set up to honour his legacy and support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

