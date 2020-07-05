When Sushant Singh Rajput recreated DDLJ scene with Sara Ali Khan, impressed Salman Khan. Watch

bollywood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had often professed his love for Shah Rukh Khan during interviews and television appearances. When he arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote his film Kedarnath, with Sara Ali Khan, he left host Salman Khan surprised with his impression of Shah Rukh.

A video shared by one of Sushant’s fan accounts shows him recreating a scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaege with him playing Shah Rukh and Sara playing Kajol. In pure Shah Rukh style, Sushant recreated the ‘palat’ scene to perfection. Salman said, “Very nice yaar.”

Sushant had also done an impression of Shah Rukh in front of the actor himself at an event once. Sushant was seen in a dhoti kurta--to promote his film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy--as he spoke with Shah Rukh. He told the audience that he had long been a fan of Shah Rukh and would do impressions of him at school and college. He then took the actor’s permission to show it to everyone and imitated a famous line from Shah Rukh’s hit film, Chak De India. His take on the ‘Is ilaake ka gunda main hoon’ came with a romantic flavour as he spread out his arms and went down on his knees. Shah Rukh gave Sushant a warm hug.

Writing for HT Brunch, Sushant had talked about his admiration and love for Shah Rukh in 2017. “I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking now here’s a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that’s not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be,” he said.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at 34 years old. Salman had paid tribute to Sushant after his death, and later appealed to his fans, “A request to all my fans to stand with sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.”

