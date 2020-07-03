Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri posts about work, actor leaves cute comment: ‘Can you refurbish my Red Chillies office?’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:27 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan left a humorous comment on his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan’s new Instagram post. Gauri on Friday shared a post about ‘the fifth wall’ of our rooms: ceilings.

In her post, which included several pictures of fancy ceilings, Gauri wrote, “We often don’t pay much attention to our ceilings, although it’s the fifth wall of our rooms.” To this, Shah Rukh wrote in the comments section, “Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work.”

This is not the first time the celebrity couple have engaged in banter on social media. A couple of years ago, the two had a similar interaction. “When are you designing my office?” Shah Rukh had asked, to which Gauri replied, “As soon as I have some free time...”

The couple had loaned their office premises to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for a quarantine facility that could be used for patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Thanking the Bollywood actor and his wife for their act of generosity, BMC shared on social media: “#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona.”

Gauri and Shah Rukh reacted to the BMC’s message and wrote on Twitter, “When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars.”

