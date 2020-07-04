Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law on Nepometer: ‘We are still grieving, it isn’t our first priority’

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:38 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has responded to the reactions their family-backed app, Nepometer, has been receiving on social media. The app, which aims to analyse how ‘nepotistic or independent’ the crew of a film or television show is – was launched by Vishal’s brother Mayuresh Krishna and endorsed by him on Twitter.

“We’re still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant. It’s a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn’t our 1st priority,” he wrote on Saturday.

Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020

His tweet comes days after Nepometer tested its first film, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and found it ‘98% nepotistic’. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt besides Alia.

A tweet on the Nepometer Twitter page read, “#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood. Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments.”

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Among those who reacted to the app were director Milap Zhaveri. “This is an Absolutely ridiculous meter to even have started. All the stars and makers of this film have given bonafide Blockbusters coz of their talent/love of audiences. Since decades. Film family or not, in the end audiences embrace who THEY want. The nepotism debate is a joke,” he wrote on social media.

Earlier, a tweet announcing the launch of Nepometer said, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence. His fans believe that he was isolated by ‘Bollywood privilege club’, and reignited a debate on social media on the subject.