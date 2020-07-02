Sushant Singh Rajput’s family-backed Nepometer rates Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 as 98% nepotistic, says ‘time to boycott Bollywood’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:06 IST

Amid growing allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput was shunned by Bollywood for being an outsider and dropped from films, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti launched an app called Nepometer. The app, created by Vishal’s brother Mayuresh Krishna, will analyse how ‘nepotistic or independent’ the crew of a film or television show is.

The first film to be rated by the Nepometer is Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The app rated it as 98% nepotistic.

A tweet on the Nepometer Twitter page read, “#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood. Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments.”

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

Earlier, a tweet announcing the launch of Nepometer said, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism.”

Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020

Also see | Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s unreleased song from Pavitra Rishta goes viral

Last month, Prakash Raj took to Twitter to share an old video of Sushant talking about how the film industry will collapse if new talent was not encouraged. He wrote, “#nepotism I have lived through this .. I have survived ... my wounds are deeper than my flesh ..but this child #SushanthSinghRajput couldn’t.. will WE learn .. will WE really stand up and not let such dreams die .. #justasking.” Others such as Kangana Ranaut and Koena Mitra also called out nepotism in the industry.

The Mumbai Police are probing the professional rivalry angle in Sushant’s suicide, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier revealed on Twitter. So far, the police have questioned at least 28 people, including his domestic staff, family, friends and co-stars.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more