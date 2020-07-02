Shekhar Suman says constant talk about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death causing ‘more grief and harm’ to his father

bollywood

Television host and actor Shekhar Suman travelled to Patna earlier this week to meet late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Shekhar said that Sushant’s father KK Singh is in a state of shock and his grief is made worse by the constant talk about his son’s death.

“Sushant’s father is in a state of shock, he’s grieving obviously. He is not speaking anything and is absolutely reticent, silent. I just wanted to kind of share his grief through silence. So we just sat there for about five minutes, not saying anything or exchanging anything. His sister said that everybody has been talking about it repeatedly, that has caused more grief and harm to him. So it’s best to keep quiet,” he told The Times of India in an interview.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Even as the Mumbai Police are investigating all angles, Shekhar has been vocal in the demand for an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He even started a Justice for Sushant Forum, which has been seeking a CBI probe into the actor’s death.

When asked if Sushant’s family is keen on a CBI enquiry, Shekhar said, “I think it is something very personal to the family and whatever they decide, whether they want an inquiry, they don’t want is their choice. And I am not fighting on their behalf, I’m doing so as an individual. Sushant was also in public domain, he was an actor and he was part of the film fraternity and something that happened to him may happen to me or anybody else.”

Shekhar said that Sushant’s family must not be pressurised into asking for a CBI probe. “This is a moment of grief, everything should settle down in the family and then it’s their call completely,” he said. On being asked if he felt that they wanted a CBI investigation into Sushant’s death, Shekhar said, “They are grieving. They’re in a state of shock. It’s a huge tragedy and one should not interfere with their emotions at all right now. So, no, I never tried to find out.”

In a series of tweets, Shekhar said that he will ‘go to the end of the world’ to get justice for Sushant and will seek support from all political parties as well. He tweeted on Thursday that he was not a ‘Twitter warrior’ and wrote, “im doing my best to take this up with the Home minister of our country to speed up the process.”

