Adhyayan Suman says dad Shekhar Suman ‘knows the pain of losing a son’, is helping Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on humanitarian grounds

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:44 IST

Actor Adhyayan Suman is concerned about his father, Shekhar Suman, venturing outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic, but understands Shekhar’s dedication to helping late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, because he, too, knows the pain of losing a son. Shekhar recently paid a visit to Sushant’s family in Patna, and has been calling for a CBI probe into the actor’s death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

“In today’s time I wouldn’t have let my father travel since it is so scary out there but I do understand that it is coming from a space where he has lost a son,” Adhyayan told The Times of India. “When I was young I lost my brother Aayush and I think that’s where it is coming from. My father knows the pain of losing a son; I think it is the most difficult thing for a parent to go through.” Shekhar’s elder son Aayush died due to a heart disease at the age of 11.

Adhyayan added, “Somebody has to support somebody, you can’t just say that life moves on. As much as we can do, we will make the efforts. My father just wants an enquiry, what’s wrong in that? If that is sorted and everything comes clean then everything is clean. I am pretty sure about what he wants to do. He has taken an extra step today to go out there, which is very credible on his part. Hats off to my father!”

Appreciating his father’s efforts and slamming those who’ve written social media posts about Sushant without taking concrete action, Adhyayan said, “It is outstanding for my father to go and help some unknown. He never personally knew Sushant, neither there is any personal agenda here; it is all on humanitarian ground.”

Shekhar in a recent interview had spoken about Adhyayan’s depression, and how he can relate with Sushant’s father. “Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts,” he’d told Mumbai Mirror.

