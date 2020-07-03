Kareena Kapoor remembers how Saroj Khan would scold her: ‘If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face’

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a heartfelt tribute for Saroj Khan after the ace Bollywood choreographer died on Friday. Kareena and Saroj worked on Jab We Met song Yeh Ishq Haaye.

Kareena shared a picture with Saroj on the hit film’s sets and also a clip from the song itself. She wrote how Saroj would tell her to work with her expressions if she cannot dance too well. “Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa (If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face). That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes.There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan,” she wrote.

Saroj, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital.

Saroj Khan won the ‘Best Choreography’ National Award in 2008 for Yeh Ishq Haaye. Kareena once talked about working with Saroj, during an appearance on a talent show. She said Saroj scolded her during a shoot and said, “A ladki, kamar hila... Raat ke ek baj rahe hain, kya kar rahi hai? (Girl, move your waist. It’s one in the night. What are your doing?”

Kareena added, “It is very difficult to impress her ! During the shoot of Refugee, Master ji told me ‘you don’t know how to move your hands and legs, how did you choose to become an actress? You are Karisma’s sister.’ I told her ‘but I don’t know how to dance, Masterji.’”

“She then told me ‘if you can’t move your hands and legs you need to dance with your face’. She used to ask me to observe her closely and watch her face when she used to perform an entire song with her expressions. This is the reason why every heroine has become a heroine today only because of Master Ji. That’s all!,” Kareena said. “I used to lock myself in the bathroom and practice all of Master Ji’s expressions because my mother always told me, ‘if I want to be an actress, I must only watch Master Ji’s songs and see the close-ups of all the heroines’. I used to really practice them and I think that’s the reason why we have all become heroines today. It was only because Masterji used to show us every expression before the shot,” she had said.

