Roopa Ganguly says PM Modi’s office invited Sushant Singh Rajput for swearing-in, asks who left him out of other Bollywood meets with PM

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:33 IST

Actor and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has raised some questions about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s inclusion in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that Sushant was invited to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in 2019, the guest list of which was prepared by the prime minister’s office.

However, Sushant was not a part of the group of celebrities that met with Modi on multiple occasions between December 2018 and January 2019. Roopa claimed that the prime minister is ‘always interested in meeting brilliant, futuristic minds’ and wanted to know who drew up the list of invitees for those meetings.

Roopa wrote in a series of tweets, “#sushant was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon’ble PM. However, he is not present in photographs of the meetings that happened before ,around December 2018?Was he there in these meetings?Who drew up these lists before? #cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput @AmitShah.”

#sushant was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon'ble PM. However, he is not present in photographs of the meetings that happened before ,around December 2018?Was he there in these meetings?Who drew up these lists before? #cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/955WwPH0co — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 14, 2020

“One must know that the Invitees for the swearing-in of our Hon’ble PM for the oath taking day is drawn up by @PMOIndia. Thank you for having our #brilliant #humble and #positive #SushanthSinghRajput there. #cbiforsushant @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi,” she added.

In another tweet, Roopa wrote, “Our Hon’ble PM is always interested in meeting #brilliant #futuristic minds. This is a footage of his oath taking ceremony where #sushant is present #cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi.”

Roopa questioned who organised Modi’s meet with Bollywood celebrities. “Meeting the Hon’ble PM requires procedures and I’m sure a brilliant mind like him wasn’t left out. Who organized this list?,” she asked. “Karan Johar chartered flight that had carried a delegation of artists from #Mumbai to #NewDelhi . Was #sushant there in that delegation? #cbiforsushant #CBIMustForShushnat #CBIEnquiryForSSR #JusticeForSushant @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi,” she added.

Who organized and coordinated such meets between our Hon'ble PM and a list of personalities from #Bollywood ?

Meeting the Hon'ble PM requires procedures and I'm sure a brilliant mind like him wasn't left out. Who organized this list?#cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput@AmitShah — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 14, 2020

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. His fans believe that he was isolated by ‘Bollywood privilege club’, and reignited a debate on social media on the subject.

