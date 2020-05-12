Mahabharat: When Nitish Bharadwaj, Roopa Ganguly consoled a weeping Arjun on last day of shoot. Watch

tv

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:44 IST

BR Chopra’s hit mythological show Mahabharat is back on screens and has given an opportunity to the starcast as well as the viewers to revisit fond memories. Now a video from the shoot wrap has surfaced online and shows the cast as well as crew members in tears as they bid adieu to each other.

The video is from the day of the last day of the shoot when the entire team turned emotional as they gave their last shot. Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna, is seen consoling a weeping Arjun Firoz Khan, who played the role of Arjun. Roopa Ganguly also joins him and is seen wiping his tears. She is also seen sharing a warm hug with one of the team members while still in the get-up of Draupadi. Mukesh Khanna, whose character Bhishma had already died earlier is seen in plain kurta pyjama as he joins his team on the last day.

Emotions were on peak after last episode of #Mahabharat



Everyone was in tears.



Amazing pic.twitter.com/jnHj0ffsgb — Hitakshi Buch (@BuchHitakshi) May 10, 2020

Co-director Ravi Chopra, seen with a tilak on his forehead, also seems to be fighting back tears in the video. His father and co-director BR Chopra is seen in a conversation with Roopa as they gear up to depart from the sets of the show.

The fans also seem to be getting emotional as the show approaches its end. A fan wrote, “Whole Mahabharata is full of emotions....” Another wrote, “This was what we say #Human_bonding. All were in tears, act, action and character played settled in our mind in such a synchronising manner that, now its impossible to be replaced with any new character.” One more commented to the video, “Really very much emotional.”

Also read: Smriti Irani revisits Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days: ‘Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by histrionics’. Watch

Mahabharat is being re-run on DD National amid lockdown. It was re-released alongside Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan which has already completed its re-run and is being telecasted all over again on Star Plus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more