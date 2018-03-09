Taapsee Pannu is Anurag Kashyap’s new fitness buddy, watch video

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has started working on his upcoming film with Abhishek Bachchan, has found a new fitness buddy in the leading lady of the movie. Taapsee Pannu, who plays the lead role in Manmarziyaan, along with Abhishek and Vicky Kaushal, is enjoying her workouts with the director.

The film is currently being shot in Amritsar. Sharing the video, Anurag wrote, “Working out with @taapsee during shoot .. getting trained by @crossfit_inquilab @siddharthasingh1810 @vishwaskinii #Manmarziyaan #Amritsar Boomerang by @shubhrashetty”

Taapsee is seen training with Anurag with their Punjab based trainer Siddhartha Singh who’s taken up the opportunity to train these two whenever they have spare time between the shoots!

Abhishek Bachchan is returning to films after a gap of two years. He was last seen in All Is Well alongside Rishi Kapoor and Asin and in Housefull 3 with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh.

While Taapsee’s film Dil Juunglee hit theatre son Friday, Anurag’s last release - Mukkabaaz - received wide critical acclaim.

