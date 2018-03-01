Abhishek Bachchan begins work on Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Abhishek on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the script. “Almost time... ‘Manmarziyan’,” Abhishek captioned the image.

The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Taapsee in an interview to IANS had said the film “is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap”. This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen on the silver screen after playing the role of Bunty in comic caper Housefull 3. Abhishek Bachchan has been careful about the movies lately and has become picky. He was initially supposed to star in Paltan as well, however, the Guru actor backed out of the project. In the last couple of years, he has been busy managing his football and kabaddi teams.

