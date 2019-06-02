Tara Sutaria shares childhood pic, Arjun Kapoor is reminded of Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur. See pic

Actor Tara Sutaria, who recently made her debut with Student of the Year 2, has shared an old childhood picture on Instagram. Among those who commented was actor Arjun Kapoor, who found her looking similar to Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture, Tara captioned it, “Butterball Baby,” and Arjun commented on it: “Taimur.” The young kid in the picture is chubby like Taimur. Several others thought on similar lines.

Tara was seen in Student of the Year 2 alongside fellow debutant, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the is a sequel to Karan’s 2012 directorial Student of the Year, which launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

After SOTY2, Tara bagged Marjaavaan where she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will soon begin work on a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film RX100 that stars Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan. Tara is also expected to sing in the film. Tara had also auditioned for Aladdin, the 2019 Hollywood film which featured Will Smith as the genie. She had sung for the audition.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor comes to Janhvi Kapoor’s defence after Katrina’s comment

“It’s a really exciting time for cinema now with so much crossover happening. There are amazing films being made the world over, and artistes from different parts of the world are collaborating. I’m looking forward to doing an international film, but don’t think that can happen before next year. I’m keeping myself updated regarding the films that are being made and the auditions that are happening,” Tara had recently said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 14:23 IST