Thugs of Hindostan: Watch Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan promote film in Tamil, Telugu

Following release of the first poster of the much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan, Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have surprised fans with the announcement of the film's Tamil and Telugu language versions.

Yash Raj Films took to their Twitter and unveiled a clip in which the two legendary actors are asking fans to watch the film this Diwali.

The first post read, "This Diwali, catch the Thugs in theatres near you! Thugs of Hindostan releasing on 8th November in Tamil!"

To keep the excitement of the fans growing, the makers unveiled the looks of every character one-by-one through new motion posters over the past week.

The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The first trailer for the film will be released on September 27, on the occasion of Yash Chopra’s birthday.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, British actor Llyod Owen, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora and is all set to hit the big screens on November 8.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:47 IST