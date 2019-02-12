Virat Kohli has a protective arm around Anushka Sharma as they are spotted at airport while Kartik Aaryan promotes film at college

Even as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt promote their film Gully Boy without any brake and Total Dhamaal’s team too gets into the promotion mode, there is yet another film’s team that is getting into action. Luka Chuppi, which is releasing on March 1, saw Kartik Aaryan land at Mithibai College in Mumbai to push his film’s case. Ranveer, Alia and Gully Boy’s director Zoya Akhtar too were spotted at the airport leaving for Delhi for press interactions.

Few other celebs too were seen at the airport — actor Anushka Sharma was seen with husband Virat Kohli, as were Sonu Sood and his wife. Lahore and Proper Patola singer Guru Randhawa too was seen at the Mumbai airport.

A number of stars wives and star kids were seen around Mumbai -- Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were seen leaving Kromakay Salon, Ileana D’Cruz was see with her husband in Bandra while Mira Rajput was spotted at a coffee shop in Juhu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur was all smiles when he spotted cameramen outside his playschool in Mumbai while Malaika Arora sizzled at a jewellery awards event in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan at Mithibai college, Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan shakes a leg with students at Mithibai College, Mumbai.

Mira Rajput seen at a coffee shop in Juhu.

Malaika Arora at a jewellery awards function in Mumbai.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda spotted at Kromakay Salon, Juhu.

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Kromakay Salon, Juhu.

Alia Bhatt at the airport.

Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli at airport.

Sonu Sood with wife at the airport.

Guru Randhawa too was spotted at the airport.

Taimur looked animatedly at the cameramen outside his playschool in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:54 IST