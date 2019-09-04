Zareen Khan says Anushka Sharma supported her against trolls despite not being a friend: ‘Takes strong woman to know another’

bollywood

Actor Zareen Khan is happy that Anushka Sharma showed her support when the former was body shamed on Instagram. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Zareen said the support was even more surprising considering the two aren’t even friends.

“That was very sweet of her since Anushka and I are not even friends. We’ve met each other briefly at social gatherings. It takes a strong woman to recognise another. I’ve come a long way in the journey, but I would still require photoshopping. But I like to be the real me on the social media,” she told the daily.

Zareen had shared a picture from Udaipur last week, which was met with a lot of criticism from people on the internet. The picture showed her wearing a crop top and the stretch marks on her stomach were clearly visible. While several fans applauded her for keeping things real on social media, others found an opportunity to shame her for her body. Anushka shared an Instagram story for Zareen and wrote, “Zareen you’re beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are. #Appreciationpost #lookbeyondthebody.”

Zareen said she believes is not faking things on social media. “As a teenager, I weighed over 100 kg and when you lose 50 kilos, your skin tends to get loose and leave stretch marks. I’m proud of what I have achieved. It’s not about becoming picture-perfect for people but for myself. This fitness journey made me the person I am today, a part of the film industry, and I feel blessed. And before I could reply to the trolls, several fans stood by me,” she said in the interview.

Reacting to the trolls, Zareen had written in an Instagram post, “For people who are very curious to know about what’s wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 15 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected.”

“I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up,” she added.

Zareen will be soon be seen in an independent film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which is a story about two completely different individuals who meet at one point in life, and how they form a unique bond.

