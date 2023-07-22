Book Box | The hidden truth about the opium poppy

I am in a panic. Sitting at the departure lounge in Thiruvananthapuram airport, I can’t find my Kindle. I scrabble in my bag, and then upturn it.

Out come two boarding passes, three gel pens in blue, green and red, a journal, a hairbrush and lipstick, and my cellphone. But no Kindle.

I just had it with me. All through the check-in and security queues, I’ve been reading about the English and the Dutch fighting over opium markets in Java, Indonesia and China. And being amazed to discover that in 1800’s India, there was an entire department of opium, from low-paid Indian gumasta clerks to junior opium officers and finally the highest-ranking British official, the Opium Agent.

Okay, okay, I tell myself. This is a small airport- you’ll find it. I race back down a flight of stairs to airport security.

A man is calling out my husband’s name.

In his hand, he holds my Kindle. ‘Thank you, thank you, this is mine, it’s registered in my husbands’ name’, I declare. He looks sceptical. I return to scrabbling in my bag and produce a driving licence that certifies our marital relationship. Now all I have to do is write my name and telephone number in a large ledger, and at last I have my Kindle back.

Seated in the aircraft, I read Rudyard Kipling’s essay on an Indian opium factory. ‘It’s an outstanding example of the way in which the English language was often used to occlude and naturalize colonial practices and policies. Much of the essay is written in the passive voice; the opium factory simply exists and produces vast wealth’, writes Amitav Ghosh in his newly released Smoke and Ashes: A Writers Journey Through Opium’s Hidden Histories.

What is it with this poppy, I wonder? Two hundred years after the opium wars, why is this story still haunting me?

My best read this year so far, is all about opium – here’s why you should read Babel by R F Kuang.

Another favourite book is about the devastating effects of opium. Here is Demon Copperhead, this year's Pulitzer prizewinning novel, set against the opioid epidemic in the rust belt of America, skilfully retelling David Copperfield by Charles Dickens.

Yet I am dismayed to discover, in the pages of Smoke and Ashes, that Dickens too, like Kipling, turns out to be an opium trade defender, turning a blind eye to its darker effects.

I stay up late, reading into the night. In the morning I wake up to a deluge of rain. The palm trees outside my window career crazily in the monsoon winds that blow in from the Arabian Sea, and everywhere there are muddy pools of water. I am here, in this island city of Mumbai, because of opium, it appears. This city grew around the port of Bombay, which exported many goods, like cotton, but it was opium that was the driving force. Opium generated the wealth and the prosperity of this city, and this book explains how.

At the roiling epicentre of these histories, is a flower, sometimes white, sometimes pinkish red. To understand the secret power of this poppy flower, needs an entirely new frame of reference, explains Ghosh. He calls upon the botanical understanding of Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of the amazing Braiding Sweetgrass. Because the poppy, like a pathogen, has a life and agency of its own. After the opium wars of the 18th century, this plant is back - defeating the US forces in Afghanistan, holding pharma and big business in its thrall. You only need to read the mesmerizing Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe to know the truth of this.