Union budget 2022: When & where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

All eyes are set on the Union budget 2022 which will be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, her fourth so far. Sitharaman had last year ditched the traditional ‘bahi-khata’ and carried a tablet to deliver a paperless budget. She will present a paperless budget this time as well.

The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses. After the address, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament, which examined the performance of each and every sector of the economy and their possible solutions.

News agency Reuters reported that the survey has forecast 8-8.5 per cent economic growth for the fiscal year 2022-23. Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will also address a press conference shortly to discuss the Economic Survey.

When and where to watch the Union budget 2022?

People can watch the presentation of the Union budget on February 1 at 11am live on Lok Sabha TV. People can also tune in to the event on various news outlets and social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

How long will the Budget duration be?

The budget presentation on Tuesday is expected to take about 90 to 120 minutes, given Sitharaman's previous track records. Known for her long Budget speeches, Sitharaman delivered the address for about 2 hours and 15 minutes in 2019, which was then the longest speech in Indian history.

In 2020, she outdid herself by delivering a speech that lasted for 162 minutes.

Notably, while the first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11, the second will take place from March 14 to April 8, with nearly a month-long recess between both the sessions.

