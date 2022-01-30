Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman to deliver speech on Feb 1, all you need to know

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1 deliver her fourth budget speech. This year's Union Budget will happen at a time the country is battling a third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), and all citizens of the country will look forward to the same.

The Budget session will begin on January 31 with President Ram Nath's Kovind addressing both Houses of the Parliament. Following that, Sitharaman will table the economic survey. Presented every year prior to the Budget session, the survey focusses on the economy of the country in the last one year, the primary challenges it is likely to face, and their probable solutions.

Similar to last year, this year too the Union Budget will be paperless.

When will the Budget 2022-2023 be presented?

The Union Budget will be presented by Sitharaman at 11am on February 1. The first half of the Budget session will take place between February 2 and 11. Then, there will be a nearly a month-long recess till the second part of the session commences on March 14 and ends on April 8.

How will the Budget session be conducted?

The two Houses of the Parliament will meet at separate times of the day, with the Rajya Sabha meeting in the first half and the Lok Sabha in the second in order to ensure social distancing norms for Covid-19 is maintained.

How long will the Budget duration be?

Sitharaman is known to deliver long Budget speeches. In 2019, she delivered the longest speech in Indian constitution history of 2 hours and 15 minutes. However, in 2020, she broke her own record by delivery a speech that lasted for 162 minutes. It is expected that this year too her speech will be long.