Union Budget 2022 LIVE: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's 4th Budget

Union Budget 2022 LIVE: The Economic Survey, presented a day before the Union Budget, said India will remain the world's fastest growing major economy with a GDP growth rate f 8-8.5%.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-Budget photo session, on the eve of the presentation of Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will be presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament. This will be the second paperless budget in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey which pegged the GDP growth at an optimistic 8 to 8.5%. The economy is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulation, the survey said. According to the Economic Survey, India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy in the coming fiscal year 2022-23.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    Can you download Union Budget 2022?

    Yes, everyone can download the Budget documents from Union Budget Mobile App. This was launched last year as Budget went paperless. The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

    The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in), said the statement by the ministry.

  • Feb 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    What is halwa ceremony? Why did it not take place this year?

    Halwa ceremony marks the final stage of the process of the making of the Union Budget. Halwa is made to mark the occasion, but the pandemic forced the ministry to do away with the ceremony. Instead, sweets were provided to the staff of the ministry who since then were locked at their workplaces.

  • Feb 01, 2022 05:29 AM IST

    Union Budget 2022: Meet this year's Budget team for tax

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary posed with the Budget team of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on the eve of the Budget day.
  • Feb 01, 2022 05:26 AM IST

    Congress says Economic Survey revealed Modi government's mismanagement of economy

    The Congress said the Economic Survey revealed the intrinsic weakness of the economy of the Modi government. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the survey a "self-serving cheerful assessment" of the economy that raises doubts about what the Budget is set out to achieve. "The Economic Survey2022 is a classic case of 'what statistics say' versus 'what they actually reveal'. It clearly reveals the intrinsic weakness of the economy and the gross economic mismanagement by the Modi government," Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

  • Feb 01, 2022 05:23 AM IST

    Capital expenditure for Railways sees substantial increase in 2020-21

    The capital expenditure for the Indian Railways saw a substantial increase in 2020-21 as compared to the average annual during 2009-14 and it has been budgeted to further increase in 2021-22, according to the Economic Survey. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew at 17.4 per cent (YoY) during April-November 2021 as compared to (-)15.3 per cent in April-November 2020.

  • Feb 01, 2022 05:21 AM IST

    Capital expenditure has grown by 13.5% during April-Nov 2021: Economic Survey

    The Capital Expenditure has grown by 13.5 per cent with a focus on infrastructure-intensive sectors during April-November 2021, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

  • Feb 01, 2022 05:16 AM IST

    Union Budget 2022: Watch out for these 4 numbers in the Budget

    Nominal GDP growth assumption in the Budget

    Tax Buoyancy for 2021-22 and 2022-23

    Relief on the petrol-diesel price front, if any

    If there is a political game-changer for the elections

    Read the full story here

Number Theory: 4 numbers to watch out for in the Budget

The Budget is basically an account of the government’s expenditure and receipts. The former is largely a function of the latter. And the latter is mostly contingent on tax revenues.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI file photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 05:04 AM IST
ByRoshan Kishore, Vineet Sachdev, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Capital investment critical for higher farm incomes, says survey

In December 2021, the Union government in a rare climbdown struck down three farm laws after nearly 13 months of protests by tens of thousands farmers in the key states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Farmers are still demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for a string of commodities.
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByZia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Survey: Migrant movement, NREGS jobs don’t have link

Lockdowns and disruptions necessitated by the pandemic pushed millions of migrant workers and day wagers into a battle for survival, as they fled urban economic hubs in large numbers and returned to their home states.
Bihar and Jharkhand account for the largest number of migrants.(HT file photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByZia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 forced cuts in household expenditure on health, education

The Covid-19 pandemic forced Indian households to slash all kinds of spending except on food and essentials such as electricity bills, showed data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday
The pandemic’s spending squeeze includes health and education, bearing out anecdotal evidence.(AP file photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByRoshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian GDP shrunk by 6.6% in FY21

GDP growth in 2019-20 is now pegged at 3.7% instead of 4%. The downward revision in the 2019-20 numbers raises questions on satisfaction over the economy achieving pre-pandemic levels, experts said.
To be sure, GDP in 2020-21 is expected to be slightly higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>135.6 trillion than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>135.1 trillion in the provisional estimates released in May 2021.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByRoshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Back on track’: Economic survey pegs FY23 growth at 8-8.5%

The growth projection in the survey was more conservative than those made by other agencies, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said at a media briefing.
Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor, during a news conference in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByRoshan Kishore and Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Budget 2022: All eyes on FM as Covid-hit economy looks for spending boost

Union Budget 2022-23 comes days ahead of the Assembly elections in five states. Experts have predicted inclusion of measures for higher rural and agriculture spending.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the team working on Union Budget 2022-23 at North Block, in New Delhi on Monday.&nbsp;(ANI)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 10:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Fastest-growing economy, 8-8.5% boost: 10 key highlights of economic survey

  • The economic survey was tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1, 2022.(Amlan Paliwal)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Budget 2022: President Kovind lauds India's vaccination drive against Covid

  • President Ram Nath Kovind said more than 90 per cent of India's adult population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while over 70 per cent have been administered with both.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind arrive at the Parliament House on the first day of the Budget Session 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, January 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:38 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Union budget 2022: When & where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

  • The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses. 
Sitharaman had last year ditched the traditional ‘bahi-khata’ and carried a tablet to deliver a paperless budget. She will present a paperless budget this time as well. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Economic Survey projects 8-8.5% growth in 2022-23 fiscal year

All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the annual economic survey.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:53 PM IST
Reuters |
Ambedkar's ideals guiding principle for govt, says President Kovind | 10 points

  • “Democracy is not just a form of the government, democracy's base is a sense of respect for people. My Govt considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle,” Kovind asserted.
During the address, Kovind highlighted that more than 70 per cent beneficiaries have been administered Covid-19 vaccine as he noted that 150 crore doses were administered to the country's citizens in a record time. (File image)&nbsp;
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Budget session begins: President highlights govt's key focus areas in speech

President Ram Nath Kovind's speech officially inaugurated the Budget session of Parliament, which will be held in two parts - from January 31 to February 11 and March 13 to April 8.
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses both Houses of Parliament officially inaugurating the Budget session.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Budget session: PM Modi seeks serious, engaging discussions

Speaking outside Parliament, the Prime Minister said the Budget Session is an opportunity for lawmakers and political parties to take up discussions on vital issues
PM Modi addresses the media on the first day of Budget Session, at Parliament building, in New Delhi, India, on January 31, 2022.&nbsp;(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 01, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHTC & Agencies, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Budget session 2022: PM calls for quality discussion, says elections will go on

  • Union budget 2022: PM Modi stressed that the elections will go on but the budget session draws a blueprint for the entire year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing media ahead of the Budget session of parliament.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 10:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
