Union Budget 2022 LIVE: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's 4th Budget
Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will be presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament. This will be the second paperless budget in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey which pegged the GDP growth at an optimistic 8 to 8.5%. The economy is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulation, the survey said. According to the Economic Survey, India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy in the coming fiscal year 2022-23.
-
Feb 01, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Can you download Union Budget 2022?
Yes, everyone can download the Budget documents from Union Budget Mobile App. This was launched last year as Budget went paperless. The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.
The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in), said the statement by the ministry.
-
Feb 01, 2022 05:38 AM IST
What is halwa ceremony? Why did it not take place this year?
Halwa ceremony marks the final stage of the process of the making of the Union Budget. Halwa is made to mark the occasion, but the pandemic forced the ministry to do away with the ceremony. Instead, sweets were provided to the staff of the ministry who since then were locked at their workplaces.
-
Feb 01, 2022 05:29 AM IST
Union Budget 2022: Meet this year's Budget team for tax
-
Feb 01, 2022 05:26 AM IST
Congress says Economic Survey revealed Modi government's mismanagement of economy
The Congress said the Economic Survey revealed the intrinsic weakness of the economy of the Modi government. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the survey a "self-serving cheerful assessment" of the economy that raises doubts about what the Budget is set out to achieve. "The Economic Survey2022 is a classic case of 'what statistics say' versus 'what they actually reveal'. It clearly reveals the intrinsic weakness of the economy and the gross economic mismanagement by the Modi government," Surjewala said in a series of tweets.
-
Feb 01, 2022 05:23 AM IST
Capital expenditure for Railways sees substantial increase in 2020-21
The capital expenditure for the Indian Railways saw a substantial increase in 2020-21 as compared to the average annual during 2009-14 and it has been budgeted to further increase in 2021-22, according to the Economic Survey. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew at 17.4 per cent (YoY) during April-November 2021 as compared to (-)15.3 per cent in April-November 2020.
-
Feb 01, 2022 05:21 AM IST
Capital expenditure has grown by 13.5% during April-Nov 2021: Economic Survey
The Capital Expenditure has grown by 13.5 per cent with a focus on infrastructure-intensive sectors during April-November 2021, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.
-
Feb 01, 2022 05:16 AM IST
Union Budget 2022: Watch out for these 4 numbers in the Budget
Nominal GDP growth assumption in the Budget
Tax Buoyancy for 2021-22 and 2022-23
Relief on the petrol-diesel price front, if any
If there is a political game-changer for the elections
Read the full story here
