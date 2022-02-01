Budget 2022: E-passports to be rolled out this financial year, announces FM Sitharaman

The government will roll out e-passports with embedded chips and futuristic technology in the financial year 2022-23, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This is the fourth Union Budget she is presenting today.

The new passport jacket will contain an electronic chip with security-related data encoded on it for advanced security and convenience for citizens.

Here's what we know about the e-passport:

As part of the advanced security features, the personal data of applicants would be digitally signed and encoded in the chip to be embedded in the passport.

It will enable smooth passage of passengers through immigration posts across the globe.

Any tampering with the same would be identified and will result in the failure of the passport authentication.

The new booklet will be produced at the India Security Press in Nashik and the contactless inlays will be International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant.