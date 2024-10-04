Delhi govt to announce tax rebate on scrapping old cars, find slabs and details

The Delhi government is introducing a new tax rebate incentive scheme to promote the scrapping of old vehicles, with Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday, October 02, 2024, approving a 10-20% rebate on motor vehicle tax depending on the type of fuel it uses. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to the waterlogged roads following heavy rainfall near Hero Honda Chowk at the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway(ANI)

This scheme comes in a move to stimulate demand for new vehicles to benefit the auto industry which has been struggling with a demand slowdown, reduce the number of older and more polluting vehicles from the road, and also provide a financial incentive for vehicle buyers to purchase newer, lesser-polluting models.

What are the various tax rebate incentive percentages offered by the Delhi government on scrapping older vehicles?

For the purchase of non-commercial CNG and petrol vehicles, the tax rebate will be 20%.

For the purchase of commercial CNG and petrol vehicles, the tax rebate will be 15%.

For the purchase of diesel vehicles, the tax rebate will be 10%.

How to avail the Delhi government's tax rebate incentive on scrapping older vehicles?

To avail the inventive, it is necessary to obtain a certificate of deposit on scrapping the old vehicle at a registered facility.

This certificate of deposit must be submitted at the time of registering the new vehicle, within three years of the scrappage of the old one to avail the tax rebate.

