18th installment of PM-KISAN to be released tomorrow: Check eligibility and eKYC process

The government is set to release the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme tomorrow on Saturday, October 05, 2024, spending ₹20,000 crore to transfer ₹2,000 to more than 9.5 crore farmers across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the PMKISAN scheme, at Gorakhpur, in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.(PTI)

The 17th installment which came before this was disbursed on June 18, 2024, with more than 9.26 crore farmers receiving the ₹2,000 amount, which means around 24 lakh farmers in addition have now become beneficiaries.

Who is the PM-KISAN scheme aimed towards?

The scheme is aimed at small and marginal farmers across India who will receive ₹6,000 annually, distributed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each. The funds are directly transferred to their bank accounts.

Eligible farmers are ones who own only up to two hectares of land.

How to check eligibility for the PM-KISAN scheme?

Farmers can check their eligibility and even if they are already enrolled in the scheme through the following steps:

Go to the official PM-KISAN website. Navigate to the beneficiary list page. Enter the details of your state, district, sub-district, block, and village. Click on 'Get Report' to be able to view the beneficiary list and see if your name is included.

Apart from this, the beneficiary list is also displayed at local Panchayats.

How to complete your eKYC to continue receiving payments from the PM-KISAN scheme?

There are a total of three ways to complete the eKYC, listed as follows:

OTP-based eKYC

Farmers are required to have an active Aadhaar -linked mobile number to execute an OTP-based eKYC.

The steps to activate it this way are as follows:

Go to the PM-KISAN portal. Click on "e-KYC" on the top right corner of the website Enter your Aadhaar number and complete your eKYC after submitting your OTP

Biometric-based eKYC

Biometric eKYC is available across more than four lakh Common service Centres (CSC), and various State Seva Kendras (SSK) across the country to provide the services at the doorsteps/neighbourhood of farmers.

The steps to complete your KYC this way are as follows:

Visit your nearest CSC/SSK with your Aadhaar Card and Aadhaar linked mobile number. You can find the nearest CSC from https://locator.csccloud.in/ The CSC/SSK operator will assist in performing biometric authentication using Aadhaar-based verification. The convenience fee to be paid is Rs. 15 for eKYC.

e-KYC through face-authentication

It is also possible for farmers to perform eKYC using their mobile phones using the following steps:

Download the PM-KISAN mobile app and Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store. Open the app and login through the PM-KISAN registered mobile number. Go to the beneficiary status page. If eKYC status is shown as “No”, click on the eKYC, enter your Aadhaar number and give your consent to scan your face. The eKYC process is completed after successfully scanning your face and will be reflected in the beneficiary status after 24 hours.

Another point to note is that farmers can also access their status from the KYS module on the PM-KISAN portal and Kisan-eMitra (PM-KISAN AI Chatbot).

